57 minutes ago

Karela United picked themselves up after their opening day home defeat against WAFA to take a share of the spoils in their away fixture against Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Park.

The home side were coming at the back of a defeat at the hands of Bechem United in their opening fixture but could not take all three points.

Enos Adepah continues his search for premier league win as the head coach of Karela United FC with a well-deserved point away to Elmina Sharks FC.

The former Wa All Stars FC coach inspired his team to a point thanks to a goal from Gyan Fosu Darlington.

Ralf Ocloo pulled parity for the home side who were staring another defeat in the face to take a point.

Both teams are without wins this season in the Ghana Premier League with a defeat and a point a piece.