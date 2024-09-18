1 hour ago

Some protestors who participated in ‘Enough is Enough Demo’ by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) took a detour to the site of the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

The site for the National Cathedral, which is usually very protected, surprisingly had no security presence as the protesters headed for the head office of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), allowing them to enter the site.

Videos of the incident showed some of the demonstrators swimming in one of the pits at the cathedral site.

The video also showed some of the construction materials at the site, including iron rods left to the mercies of the weather.

A section of the site, which looked like the main foundation of the National Cathedral, was, however, covered with black plastic.

Many of the protesters could be seen walking all over the site of the cathedral, taking visuals with their mobile phones.

Watch videos of the incident below: