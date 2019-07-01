3 hours ago

An activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Issifu Kudus Seidu Gbeadese has written a reply to award-winning freelance journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni to shift his focus from former president John Mahama and now write about what president Akufo-Addo, vice president Dr. Bawumia and Pastor Mensah Otabil are doing.

He was reacting to Manasseh to a new article by Manasseh Azure in which he said he would have voted for a sheep against John Mahama in 2016.

According to Kudus Gbeasdese, anytime Manasseh want to clean his mouth, clear his throat or have an erection, he has to use the name of former president John Mahama; for this, Kudus says NDC has had enough.

“This issue of having to always use John Mahama and anything NDC to clean your mouth and clear your throat before you propose to a lady is becoming one too many”, the NDC activist wrote..

“Manasseh, maybe you need to be told that the softness and tolerance of John Mahama which mostly grant you that half-baked smile shouldn’t get into your head. You want to take it for granted and then hit back at him anytime you need erection”, he added.

Kudus wrote further: “So, during your exile in far away South Africa or wherever, maybe without your beautiful around you, the only best thing you could do with your time was to compile a book titled “The Fourth John: Reign, Rejection and Rebound.” When will you write a book about Nana Addo or Dr Bawumia’s econometrics?

Maybe you think this will set the stage for you to clean your sheet before Lucifer the King, so that you can start your second attempt of foiling Mahama’s second coming?

Well, I have read some portions of your book and I think you have done nothing different from your usual tricks of always putting John Mahama on the chopping board for dead brains like Abronya and Wuntumi to devour. You feel so special because you have a spotless sheet to write on huh!

You feel you love Ghana more than Nana Addo’s father. You think you have all the solutions to Ghana’s problems, but I must tell you that the likes of you are part of the problems Ghana is facing today, because your hypocrisy is too scary.

“By the way, are you still a member of occupy Ghana? When last were you given a platform to share you views about corruption in government? Where are your colleagues who shared same platform with you? Where is Pastor Mensah Otabil, Kweku Baako, Martin Amidu Alamisi, Ace Ankomah, Hon George Andah and the rest?

Did you hear about the banking sector mess and the involvement of your role model, Pastor Mensah Otabil in a GHC 610m BoG cash misapplication? Do you still stand with him on the same principles against misapplication of state funds as per your revelation on the GYEEDA story?” Kudus asked.

mynewsgh