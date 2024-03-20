4 hours ago

Ghana’s telecommunications sector is the lifeblood of our nation’s progress, connecting businesses, communities, and government services.

Yet, recurrent disruptions to telco undersea cables, often due to force majeure events, threaten to disrupt this vital connectivity. It’s time for decisive action to safeguard our digital future.

These disruptions aren’t just inconveniences; they have far-reaching consequences that ripple through our economy and society. Businesses suffer losses, everyday life is disrupted, and crucial government operations grind to a halt. But amidst these challenges lies an opportunity for transformation.

To mitigate the risks posed by undersea cable disruptions, Ghana must prioritize the implementation of Plan Z. This comprehensive strategy, spearheaded by the government and the National Communications Authority (NCA), focuses on alternative investment strategies and reimagining internet cable infrastructure.

Investing in diversified cable routes, backup satellite connections, and emerging technologies like mesh networks can minimize the impact of undersea disasters on businesses and livelihoods. The internet is not just a luxury; it’s as vital to business as blood circulation is to the body.

Therefore, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity is paramount for Ghanaian lives and businesses to thrive, irrespective of telco undersea disruptions.

Plan Z should not be seen as an option but a necessity. It should be a requirement for telco relicensing, ensuring resilience and continuity in the face of unforeseen events.

By embracing these recommendations, Ghana can pave the way for a future where our connectivity remains steadfast, our businesses flourish, and our people prosper.

Let’s seize this opportunity to build a stronger, more resilient telecommunications infrastructure for Ghana.

Together, we can ensure that our digital future is one of connectivity, prosperity, and resilience. #ConnectivityResilience #GhanaDigitalFuture.

Chief Ernest De-Graft Egyir

Founding Chief Executive Officer,

Chief Executives ( CEO) Network Ghana and Ghana CEO Summit.

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir