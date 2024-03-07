4 hours ago

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca lavished praise on Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku following his standout display in The Foxes' hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Sunderland in the Sky Bet English Championship.

The victory marked the end of Leicester's three-game winless streak, providing a much-needed boost to both the team and their supporters.

Issahaku, who has been turning heads in English football since joining Leicester, proved to be a constant menace to the Sunderland defense throughout the match. His blistering pace, exceptional skill, and creative flair left the opposition struggling to contain him, as he played a pivotal role in Leicester's attacking endeavors.

Maresca, who has been impressed by the young winger's impact since his arrival at the club, couldn't hide his admiration for Issahaku's performance.

"In the first half, he was exceptional on the ball, particularly in our offensive movements," remarked Maresca in his post-match comments.

Issahaku showcased his prowess for 86 minutes before making way for James Justin, having left an indelible mark on the contest.

The Black Stars winger has now amassed 30 appearances, tallying three goals and providing nine assists, further solidifying his burgeoning reputation in the world of football.