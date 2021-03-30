28 minutes ago

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has directed the management of the new Kejetia Market to go through the laid down procedures before using gas within the facility to prevent a possible gas explosion.

This action follows complaints by traders of the facility that they experienced gas leaks from the gas tanks situated in the market.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the EPA, Samuel Oteng, said: “their piping network has to be assessed.”

He suggested that the gas network had not been properly assessed.

“Before it is done, it has to be tested through so many procedures before they can actually start using it.”

“We have told them to get back to the National Petroleum Authority and National Fire Service to put in place all the measures,” he added in a Citi News interview.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says it is evicting squatters and shop owners stationed close to the gas tankers in order to forestall a possible disaster.

“There are a lot of squatters around which is not safe for the Gas,” Kwabena Nsenkyire, the Ashanti Regional Director of NADMO said to Citi News.

NADMO has been in touch with the assembly to coordinate the demolition of containers and the like in the affected area.

“The food vendors around, they all have to leave and as the NPA said, they should put some signs that signify that there is some danger,” Mr. Nsenkyire added.

Source: citifmonline.com