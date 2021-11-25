1 hour ago

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu says the English Premier League is much more difficult to play as compared to the Spanish La liga as in England its more physical, fast with high intensity compared to Spain.

The Black Stars 'rebel' has been a revelation since joining the South Coast club from Spanish side Real Valladolid some two seasons ago.

His rugged brute style has earned rave reviews from a lot of commentators of the English game with his coach Ralph Hasenhuttl among his admirers.

Salisu Mohammed who spent some time playing in Spain has been comparing playing in the two countries and says its much more tougher in England.

“It [La Liga] is a different league as compared to the Premier League. Here it’s more physical, fast, the intensity is high compared to La Liga. I think here is more difficult,” the centre-back has said in a recent interview.

Salisu added, “It’s good to play with the best players, it’s good to mark them to know how you are - your level.”

The Ghanaian defender has been an ever present for a struggling Southampton side who will face high flying Liverpool over the weekend.