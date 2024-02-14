42 minutes ago

Equatorial Guinea's football federation has taken decisive action by indefinitely suspending striker Emilio Nsue, following allegations of serious indiscipline during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Despite Nsue's remarkable performance as the top scorer in the finals, his conduct has led to this disciplinary action.

Furthermore, midfielder Iban Salvador, representing the National Thunder, has also faced suspension due to an unpleasant incident that transpired in Abidjan on January 29th, the day after the team's exit from the tournament. This incident reportedly caused delays in the squad's return to Equatorial Guinea.

Despite being present in Abidjan to receive the Golden Boot award for his exceptional performance in the Nations Cup final, where Ivory Coast clinched victory against Nigeria, Nsue now finds himself suspended.

Nsue holds the prestigious title of Equatorial Guinea's all-time top international scorer, boasting an impressive record of 22 goals.

Looking ahead, the National Thunder is set for competitive fixtures in June, featuring two 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The impact of Nsue's suspension on his involvement in these crucial games remains uncertain.