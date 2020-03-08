4 hours ago

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings says women have progressed in terms of gender equality in Ghana.

In the 70s Ghanaian women had to rely on men to even open bank accounts or even own lands, gender inequality was a cultural worry.

As the world marks International Women's Day today the Former First Lady says Ghana has made massive strides in terms of gender equality.

"Back in the days for a woman to have a bank account, we needed a man to sign for us, 1980's we could buy land but on paper, it was never in our name, so where we are today is great".

She also called on women to fully participate in national issues.

"Ghana should improve on the idea of engaging women in national issues, in the past Queen mothers were given the opportunity to perform certain duties that were solely the preserve of men".

Originally celebrated as International Working Women’s Day, it metamorphosed to commemorate women throughout history and across nations and to create a platform to unravel and discuss the challenges that women are faced with each day of their lives especially in a patriarchal society where men dominate economic, political, religious and social affairs.

Primenewsghana