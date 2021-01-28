2 hours ago

There have been reports of erectile dysfunction as among side effects of COVID-19.

According to the Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Serebour, doctors have received complaints of erectile dysfunction after men recover from the virus.

“The aftereffect of COVID-19 is becoming serious, people are suffering here and there, even some studies which suggest some men who have fully recovered from the virus infection are not experiencing penis erection for sexual pleasure,’’ he disclosed.

Adding his voice to this, the General Secretary of the Association said not only do men suffer from erectile dysfunction, other men also become infertile.

Dr Justice Yankson speaking on Joy FM’s Morning Show programme said: "the cells within the testes, that is where testosterone is produced; generally speaking that is what makes us men . . . so when the cells within the testes that are supposed to produce this hormone are also destroyed through the hyper inflammation that Covid brings, you have a situation where your testosterone levels are decreased and then generally speaking it will also affect your ability to sustain an erection. But the most critical thing about this particular cell being destroyed is that it is where the sperm and all that are produced."

He further noted that, "even though it is too early at this point to conclude, the scientific thinking is that it could also affect your fertility in itself”.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the country keep rising.

As of 23rd January 2021, 616 new cases have been recorded raising the active case count to 3,813 according to updates by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

So far, a total of 58,561 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

79 cases are in severe conditions, 29 critical.

Five more patients have died from COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll to 377.