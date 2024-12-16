6 hours ago

Eric Alagidede has resigned from his position as General Manager of Nsoatreman following the club's inconsistent performances this season.

Despite securing just three wins and sitting 11th on the Ghana Premier League table, Alagidede's departure comes after a period of notable achievements for the club.

Appointed in July 2023, Alagidede led Nsoatreman to their first-ever major trophy, winning the Ghana FA Cup, which also earned them a debut appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

His leadership brought significant transformation to the club, both on and off the pitch, with innovative strategies that boosted Nsoatreman’s status and attracted more fans and stakeholders.

Prior to his role at Nsoatreman, Alagidede served as Chief Executive of Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club and Communications Manager at Karela United.

His resignation marks the end of a transformative era for Nsoatreman, who now face the challenge of finding a successor to continue their growth amid current struggles.