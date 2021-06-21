26 minutes ago

Former Ghana youth star, Eric Ayiah has no regrets joining French Ligue 1 side Monaco despite his career stalling since the move.

He was the star of the Ghana's Black Starlets team at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Gabon and the Fifa U17 World Cup in India where he shone.

The Ghanaian youngster signed for the French side on a five year deal in 2017 from Charity Stars after excelling at the U-17 Africa and World Youth Championship.

Ayiah finished as the second top scorer for Ghana at the AFCON U-17 tournament with four goals.

Five months later in India, he scored three times to propel the Black Starlets to the quarter-final of the World Cup.

"Our facilities here [Ghana] are not up to what they have in France," Ayiah told Original FM.

"I think it is a better place to start from if only you have the aim to play football and also, the academy that I have played for about two and a half years now has helped me to learn a lot.

“If I watch some of my past videos, I can see there is a lot of improvement in many aspects of my game.

“I don’t regret the decision to move to Monaco. Joining Monaco has really helped me in terms of their facilities and what we have here in Ghana."

Ayiah is yet to make a senior debut at Monaco since joining having played for the junior side and team B.