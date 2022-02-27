2 hours ago

Former Ghana youth star Eric Ayiah has been included in French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco's squad list to face Stade de Reims later today in the French Ligue 1 game.

The 21 year old former Ghana U-17 captain has been playing with the youth team for a while but has now been included in the 21 man squad list.

AS Monaco manager Philippe Clement has included the skillful youngster for the first time this season following his exploit last week in a friendly game against Brentford B where he scored the winner.

His inclusion is partly because of the non availability of five senior first team players with the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Myron Boadu, Aleksandr Golovin, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Benoît Badiashile all missing for that key game at the Stade Louis II .

Ayiah has scored two goals and provided fives assists in 17 matches for the AS Monaco reserve side this campaign.

He joined the French Ligue 1 side on a five year deal from lower tier side Charity Stars.