Former Ghana youth star Eric Ayiah was on the score sheet for AS Monaco in their friendly match against Brentford reserve side on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the first time the former Ghana U-17 skipper was playing for the AS Monaco side since joining from lower tier side Charity Stars.

He has been playing for the AS Monaco youth side since he joined them in 2018 after his exploits for the Ghana U-17 side.

Ayiah scored what proved to be the match winner for his side in their friendly match on Wednesday.

It was a tough test for the young Bees, who came up against the likes of high profile names in Cesc Fabregas, Kevin Volland and Aleksandr Golovin. The side put in a wonderfully determined display but they were undone by a goal in each half in a match where Nathan Young-Coombes kept up his fine scoring form.

That goal did come just a minute later in frustrating circumstances for Brentford as they were caught in possession before Maghnes Akliouche fired a powerful drive goal wards, which took a deflection which helped the ball past Rees to make it 1-0.

On 40 minutes Brentford got their goal when a Dom Jefferies ball down the right found Young-Coombes, who composed himself before finishing low past the Monaco keeper to net his 25th goal of the season.

On 80 minutes, Monaco went back in front through substitute Eric Ayiah as the winger tricked his way into the box from the left-hand side before he powered an effort which beat substitute Ben Winterbottom in goal.

He has scored two goals and provided five assists in his 17 appearances for the AS Monaco second side in the ongoing season.