Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has backed Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga to break Ishmael Addo's 22 goal record.

The Cameroonian striker broke the nearly 15 year record held by Eric Bekoe since the 2007/2008 season and now has Ishmael Addo's record in sight with nine matches left to end the season.

Bekoe adds that he is happy that someone has broken his goal scoring feat which has lasted nearly 15 years.

Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga wrote his name in the history books of the club as he equaled the record set by Eric Bekoe in the 2007/2008 season.

The Cameroonian striker scored the only goal for Kotoko against Real Tamale United(RTU) which turned out to be just a consolation goal as his side lost 2-1.

The former Hearts of Oak striker 22 goals to win goal king and it is the highest goal record in the Ghana Premier League in a season.