1 hour ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe as revealed how he joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko from Kpando Hearts of Lions.

The striker who set the Ghana Premier League ablaze in the 2007/2008 season helping Kumasi Asante Kotoko to win the league title and FA Cup double in that season while also winning the goal king accolade that season.

In an interview with Kumasi based Akoma Fm, he tells the story of how he ended up at Asante Kotoko.

"Today its easy to play Kotoko or Hearts of Oak If you have a good agent or management unlike our time"

"For instance look at where I had to pass before coming to Kotoko,It was a long winding journey and It built me more.

Playing at home against Kotoko is even difficult talk of playing them in Kumasi.

Whiles at Hearts of Lions I went on trials in Israel so on my return I met one captain Adu in Ethiopia and he asked me what I went to do."

"It was then that I told him that I went for a trial in Israel but Hearts of Lions told me that the money was too small so they won't let me leave.

He then asked me If I would like to play for Asante Kotoko and I responded in the affirmative that Kotoko is a dream club as I have been a supporter all this while and will be glad to play for my dream club.

'So he told me that when we arrive in Accra we will talk so when we came he introduced me to the late Jerry Asare and he asked me which teams I have played for and I told him Liberty, Hearts of Lions."

"For all you know I was in Kumasi for about two months training with the team and most people did not know me because I was residing with the military man at the Officers Messrs at Ridge.

"Accra saw me first when we played against Olympics there I did'nt score a goal but assisted Nana Arhin Duah and It was after that game that Jerry Asare believed I could play for Kotoko.

"It was at Kumaca park that Tom Kruger and other people saw that I was a good player.

In this world If you are going to a difficult place we go with prayers and not black magic because If juju works why is that when you go to a juju man and he gives you the magic he adds that go and train and not go and sleep and just use the magic portion given you."

"When asked whether he has ever gone to a juju man he says that no as he is a strong Presbyterian and does not believe in juju as it's just some mind games.

When you ask any of my teammates at all the clubs I have played for they will tell you I was very prayerful and leader of our worship sessions.

Every job has its own requirements so If you want to be a footballer you must do more training and If its driving then more rest."