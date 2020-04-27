12 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals striker, Eric Bekoe has backed veteran coach Bashiru Hayford for the vacant Ghana Football Association technical director's role.

The West African country's football governing body is in search of a new man to occupy the position of a technical director following the expiration of the tenure of Francis Oti Akenteng in March.

The GFA last week revealed that it has shortlisted six applicants who are currently undergoing interview for the job.

The six include three local coaches and three expatriate coaches vying for the position.

Speaking on the subject matter, former Ghana international Eric Bekoe who played under Coach Bashiru Hayford at Asante Kotoko said the veteran trainer is best cut for the job.

“I have worked under Coach Bash in different teams including Kotoko and I believe his technical knowledge, his fatherly role, commitment to the game and experience makes him suitable to deliver as the Technical Director of the FA”. Bekoe told Akoma FM in Kumasi

“I don’t know Prof. Mintah so much on one on level so I can’t stick my neck out for him but I believe that Bashiru Hayford will do a good job if given the opportunity”, he added.