50 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Eric Ocansey is being played at left back by his Belgium side KV Kortrijk in friendly game against Sporting Charleroi on Friday.

A right winger by trade,the Ghanaian was used in his clubs recent friendly game against Sporting Charleroi in a match which ended in a 1-1 draw.

It was the second friendly game for KV Kortrijk and the thrid for Sporting Charleroi.

After victories over Anderlecht and Zulte Waregem, Charleroi also took the initiative from the start in Kortrijk. But it was Kortrijk that, after an unnecessary violation of goalkeeper Penneteau on Van den Bossche, was allowed to take the lead from the eleven-meter mark. The Zebras restored balance within five minutes. After a good individual action, Juventus mercenary Tsadjout prepared the leather for Benchaib. Van Der Bruggen was still there but the Kortrijk captain defeated his own goalkeeper.

Charleroi remained boss, but before the break he got no further than a slider from Morioka next to and a dropshot from Benchaib that Jakubech had no problem with. After the break, substitute Descotte had an open chance after a beautiful feint by Morioka, but the young striker crashed wildly. In the final phase, Belhocine not only had the Gillet asset debut, but Fall and Delfi (back from quarantine after their positive corona test two weeks ago) were also allowed to show up.

At Kortrijk, Yves Vanderhaeghe gave a lot of youth play area and experimented with Eric Ocansey after half-time as left back.

The match was not finished on the main field of the Golden Spurs Stadium, but on the practice field Wembley.