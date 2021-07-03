30 minutes ago

Medeama goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi has re-joined the rest of his teammates for training after he was ostracized from the team for over a month now for misconduct.

The former Kotoko shot stopper went AWOL and absented himself from training without permission and just cause.

Medeama threatened to report him to the Ghana Football Association before he returned to the club and apologized in front of his teammates.

The former Kotoko goalie has just six months on his current contract but has no plans of extending his deal so will leave as a free agent when his contract runs out.

He joined Medeama SC in 2017 after terminating his contract with Kumasi Asante and has been an ever present in the Medeama team until this season where he has shared the post with goalkeeper Frank Boateng.

The 26 year old goalkeeper was an unused substitute during Ghana's AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Ofori Antwi has played 14 matches this season in the Ghana Premier League for Medeama keeping 7 clean sheets while Frank Boateng has kept post the most.

Ofori Antwi’s return to the team was announced via the club’s Twitter page.

