The fourth matchday of the Bundesliga Home Challenge will take place on April 18 and 19, and there will be another rotation regarding the personal details of some teams. A total of 30 teams take part, but this time the referees lack Deniz Aytekin.
The DFL published the list of players on Thursday who will play the fourth day of the Bundesliga Home Challenge with all its derbies - including some personnel changes.
How the eSports athletes Erhan 'Dr. change at the reigning VBL champion SV Werder Bremen Erhano 'Kayman and Michael' MegaBit 'Bittner again. Bittner acted together with central defender Milos Veljkovic last weekend, on Saturday Davie Selke and Kayman play together against Hannover 96. SV Darmstadt 98 also switches on the side of the professionals for the Hessenderby against Eintracht Frankfurt and lets Erich Berko play instead of Felix Platte.
The referee team also competes again, this time without Deniz Aytekin. In addition to Daniel Schlager, Martin Petersen has to prove himself on the controller - certainly not an easy task against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim with Munas Dabbur and Marcel 'plaplup' Schwarz. On the other hand, a return is expected at Borussia Dortmund: after the timeout on matchday three, Achraf Hakimi takes control of his colors again in the district derby against FC Schalke 04.
An overview of the participants:
1. FSV Mainz 05: Jonathan Burkhardt / second player follows
1. FC Köln: Noah Katterbach / Tim 'The StrxngeR' Katnawatos
1. FC Nürnberg: Tim Handwerker / Felix Schimmel
1. FC Union Berlin: Keven Schlotterbeck / Julius Kade
Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Adrian Stanilewicz / Kai 'deto' Wollin
Borussia Dortmund: Achraf Hakimi / Eldin Todorovac
Borussia Mönchengladbach: Louis Hiepen / Yannik 'Jeffryy95' Reiners
DSC Arminia Bielefeld: Amos Pieper / Keanu Staude
Eintracht Frankfurt: Nils Stendera / Emil 'EmilSGE' Köhler
FC Augsburg: Marco Richter / Yannic 'yannic0109' Bederke
FC Schalke 04: Nassim Boujellab / Tim 'Tim Latka' Schwartmann
FC St. Pauli: Luca Zander / Can Tuna
Hamburger SV: Tim Leibold / Christoph 'HSV Chrissi' Strietzel
Hannover 96: Jannes Horn / Marcel Deutscher
Hertha BSC: Pascal Köpke / Eren 'ErenPyrz' Poyraz
Holstein Kiel: Dominik Schmidt / Nils 'Saturday_11' Mohr
RB Leipzig: Tom Krauss / Alexander 'Alex Czapi' Czaplok
SC Freiburg: Mark Flekken / Nico Schlotterbeck
SC Paderborn 07: Marlon Ritter / Lucas Fiedler
SG Dynamo Dresden: Justin Löwe / Marcel Gramann
SpVgg Greuther Fürth: Timothy Tillman / Christian 'xImpact10' Judt
SSV Jahn Regensburg: Tom Baack / Federico Palacios
SV Darmstadt 98: Erich Berko / Luca Bernhard
SV Wehen Wiesbaden: Sascha 'M_0cki' Mockenhaupt / Simon 'Bremo' Döring
SV Werder Bremen: Davie Selke / Erhan 'Dr. Erhano 'Kayman
TSG Hoffenheim: Munas Dabbur / Marcel 'plaplup' Schwarz
VfL Bochum 1848: Ulrich Bapoh / Jan-Luca 'Bassinho' Bass
VfB Stuttgart: Atakan Karazor / Niklas 'Nik_Lugi' Luginsland
VfL Wolfsburg: Lino Kasten / Benedikt 'BeneCR7x' Bauer
Referee team: Daniel Schlager / Martin Petersen
The game plan at a glance:
Saturday April 18, 2020
3:30 p.m. - SV Darmstadt 98 - Eintracht Frankfurt
4:20 p.m. - 1. FSV Mainz 05 - SV Wehen Wiesbaden
5:10 p.m. - Borussia Dortmund - FC Schalke 04
6:00 p.m. - SV Werder Bremen - Holstein Kiel
6:50 p.m. - Borussia Mönchengladbach - 1. FC Köln
7:40 p.m. - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Team referee
8:30 p.m. - VfB Stuttgart - SC Freiburg
9:20 pm - SC Paderborn 07 - DSC Arminia Bielefeld
Sunday April 19, 2020
3:30 p.m. - VfL Bochum 1848 - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4:20 p.m. - 1. FC Union Berlin - Hertha BSC
5:10 p.m. - FC Augsburg - SSV Jahn Regensburg
6:00 p.m. - Hamburger SV - FC St. Pauli
6:50 p.m. - 1. FC Nürnberg - SpVgg Greuther Fürth
7:40 p.m. - RB Leipzig - SG Dynamo Dresden
8:30 p.m. - VfL Wolfsburg - Hannover 96
About the Bundesliga Home Challenge
As on previous matchdays, FIFA 20 will be played in 85 mode on PlayStation 4. All teams consist of two players, with the exception of the referee, at least one player from the licensed player team of the respective club. The second representative also comes from the club environment, mostly an eSport athlete and FIFA expert.
