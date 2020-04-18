1 hour ago

The fourth matchday of the Bundesliga Home Challenge will take place on April 18 and 19, and there will be another rotation regarding the personal details of some teams. A total of 30 teams take part, but this time the referees lack Deniz Aytekin.

The DFL published the list of players on Thursday who will play the fourth day of the Bundesliga Home Challenge with all its derbies - including some personnel changes.

How the eSports athletes Erhan 'Dr. change at the reigning VBL champion SV Werder Bremen Erhano 'Kayman and Michael' MegaBit 'Bittner again. Bittner acted together with central defender Milos Veljkovic last weekend, on Saturday Davie Selke and Kayman play together against Hannover 96. SV Darmstadt 98 also switches on the side of the professionals for the Hessenderby against Eintracht Frankfurt and lets Erich Berko play instead of Felix Platte.

The referee team also competes again, this time without Deniz Aytekin. In addition to Daniel Schlager, Martin Petersen has to prove himself on the controller - certainly not an easy task against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim with Munas Dabbur and Marcel 'plaplup' Schwarz. On the other hand, a return is expected at Borussia Dortmund: after the timeout on matchday three, Achraf Hakimi takes control of his colors again in the district derby against FC Schalke 04.

An overview of the participants:

1. FSV Mainz 05: Jonathan Burkhardt / second player follows

1. FC Köln: Noah Katterbach / Tim 'The StrxngeR' Katnawatos

1. FC Nürnberg: Tim Handwerker / Felix Schimmel

1. FC Union Berlin: Keven Schlotterbeck / Julius Kade

Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Adrian Stanilewicz / Kai 'deto' Wollin

Borussia Dortmund: Achraf Hakimi / Eldin Todorovac

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Louis Hiepen / Yannik 'Jeffryy95' Reiners

DSC Arminia Bielefeld: Amos Pieper / Keanu Staude

Eintracht Frankfurt: Nils Stendera / Emil 'EmilSGE' Köhler

FC Augsburg: Marco Richter / Yannic 'yannic0109' Bederke

FC Schalke 04: Nassim Boujellab / Tim 'Tim Latka' Schwartmann

FC St. Pauli: Luca Zander / Can Tuna

Hamburger SV: Tim Leibold / Christoph 'HSV Chrissi' Strietzel

Hannover 96: Jannes Horn / Marcel Deutscher

Hertha BSC: Pascal Köpke / Eren 'ErenPyrz' Poyraz

Holstein Kiel: Dominik Schmidt / Nils 'Saturday_11' Mohr

RB Leipzig: Tom Krauss / Alexander 'Alex Czapi' Czaplok

SC Freiburg: Mark Flekken / Nico Schlotterbeck

SC Paderborn 07: Marlon Ritter / Lucas Fiedler

SG Dynamo Dresden: Justin Löwe / Marcel Gramann

SpVgg Greuther Fürth: Timothy Tillman / Christian 'xImpact10' Judt

SSV Jahn Regensburg: Tom Baack / Federico Palacios

SV Darmstadt 98: Erich Berko / Luca Bernhard

SV Wehen Wiesbaden: Sascha 'M_0cki' Mockenhaupt / Simon 'Bremo' Döring

SV Werder Bremen: Davie Selke / Erhan 'Dr. Erhano 'Kayman

TSG Hoffenheim: Munas Dabbur / Marcel 'plaplup' Schwarz

VfL Bochum 1848: Ulrich Bapoh / Jan-Luca 'Bassinho' Bass

VfB Stuttgart: Atakan Karazor / Niklas 'Nik_Lugi' Luginsland

VfL Wolfsburg: Lino Kasten / Benedikt 'BeneCR7x' Bauer

Referee team: Daniel Schlager / Martin Petersen

The game plan at a glance:

Saturday April 18, 2020

3:30 p.m. - SV Darmstadt 98 - Eintracht Frankfurt

4:20 p.m. - 1. FSV Mainz 05 - SV Wehen Wiesbaden

5:10 p.m. - Borussia Dortmund - FC Schalke 04

6:00 p.m. - SV Werder Bremen - Holstein Kiel

6:50 p.m. - Borussia Mönchengladbach - 1. FC Köln

7:40 p.m. - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Team referee

8:30 p.m. - VfB Stuttgart - SC Freiburg

9:20 pm - SC Paderborn 07 - DSC Arminia Bielefeld

Sunday April 19, 2020

3:30 p.m. - VfL Bochum 1848 - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

4:20 p.m. - 1. FC Union Berlin - Hertha BSC

5:10 p.m. - FC Augsburg - SSV Jahn Regensburg

6:00 p.m. - Hamburger SV - FC St. Pauli

6:50 p.m. - 1. FC Nürnberg - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

7:40 p.m. - RB Leipzig - SG Dynamo Dresden

8:30 p.m. - VfL Wolfsburg - Hannover 96

About the Bundesliga Home Challenge

As on previous matchdays, FIFA 20 will be played in 85 mode on PlayStation 4. All teams consist of two players, with the exception of the referee, at least one player from the licensed player team of the respective club. The second representative also comes from the club environment, mostly an eSport athlete and FIFA expert.