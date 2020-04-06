1 hour ago

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Braut Håland has chosen his best African player currently in the world and the accolade went to Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic all major leagues are on break including the German Bundesliga and the prolific goal scorer is at home like most professionals worldwide.

The Norwegian striker has been interacting with his followers and fans in a live Instagram video, answering various questions from them.

It was during one such occasion that he was asked who the best African player is and he did not mince words by going for the Senegalese International.

"There are many good players, but now I think Mané”, the 19-year-old said.

Mane was selected ahead of his teammate and Egyptian Momo Salah, Ghana's Andre Ayew who has been in good form this season, Arsenal Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Athletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.

There was no place for Man City winger Riyadh Mahrez who has also been good for the citizens this season.