2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Ernest Agyiri put on a remarkable display as he scored a hat trick to lead FCI Levadia Tallinn to a resounding 3-0 victory over Nõmme Kalju FC in the Estonian Meistriliga on Sunday afternoon.

FCI Levadia Tallinn's win in match-week 20 keeps their title-winning hopes alive and solidifies their position at the top of the league standings.

Agyiri wasted no time making an impact as he opened the scoring for the Green and White lads in the 10th minute, finishing off a pass from Slovenian forward Til Mavretic.

He extended the home team's lead in the 33rd minute by confidently converting a penalty kick.

Agyiri completed his hat-trick with the final goal of the match, further securing Levadia's victory. The win propelled them to the top of the league table.

Nõmme Kalju FC faced even more difficulty as Estonian defender Vladimir Avilov received a red card in the 30th minute, leaving them with ten men for the remainder of the match.

Agyiri's outstanding form throughout the 2023 campaign has been noteworthy, as he has now scored 11 goals and provided 7 assists in 20 appearances. His contributions have played a vital role in FCI Levadia Tallinn's success this season.