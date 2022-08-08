1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Boahene scored his first goal for his Norwegian side Stromsgodset in their 3-1 win over Sarpsborg on Sunday in the Norwegian top-flight.

He came on in the second half in the 72nd minute and the third goal which was the cherry on the ice.

The first goal of the game came after just under half an hour, when a corner kick from Herman Stengel ended up with Lars Vilsvik at the back.

The veteran waited up with a feint shot before with his good foot he placed the ball elegantly in the far corner to make it 1-0 Stromsgodset.

Five minutes before the break, Herman also scored to make it 2-0. After nice combinations with Fred Friday, Herman got through alone against the goalkeeper, where he knocked in the second.

After just under an hour, the visitors reduced the lead, but there was no question of anything other than that the three points should remain in Drammen.

Eight minutes before the end, substitute Ernest Boahene put an end to it with a great goal.

Herman Stengel was once again involved when he first put good pressure on the visitors' goalkeeper and intercepted the ball.

The ball then ended up with Herman, who set the ball up so that Ernest, with a flick of the ball, put it over the goalkeeper and into the goal to make it 3-1.

The former FC Metz player made his fifth appearance in the Eliteserien.