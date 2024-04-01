1 hour ago

In a thrilling encounter in the French Ligue 1, Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah emerged as the hero for Olympique Lyon, coming off the bench to score a crucial header and salvage a draw against Stade Reims at the Groupama Stadium.

Nuamah, brought on as a substitute for Rayan Cherki after halftime, made an immediate impact, finding the back of the net in the 65th minute to level the scoreline for Lyon.

The match saw a lack of goals in the first half, but Stade Reims managed to take the lead in the 55th minute through Joseph Okumu. However, Nuamah's timely intervention with a powerful header restored parity for Lyon.

Executing a perfectly timed header, Nuamah netted his second goal of the season, connecting with a cross delivered by Saïd Benrahma to rescue Lyon from a potential home defeat.

The 20-year-old winger, who joined Olympique Lyon on a season-long loan from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, has made a significant impact since his €25 million move from FC Nordsjaelland during the summer transfer window.

With two goals and two assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this season, Nuamah continues to be a vital asset for Lyon's campaign.