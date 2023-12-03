2 hours ago

Ghanaian international Ernest Nuamah showcased his football prowess by providing an assist in Olympique Lyon's intense battle against RC Lens in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday afternoon.

Despite Nuamah's standout performance, Lyon suffered a 3-2 defeat in the week 14 clash at the Groupama Stadium.

Taking the field from the start, the Black Stars winger demonstrated his skills and vision throughout the match, putting in an impressive 86-minute stint.

The game witnessed an early breakthrough for RC Lens, as Jake O'Brien found the back of the net after 15 minutes, courtesy of an assist from Nuamah, the former FC Nordsjaelland winger.

French international Wesley Said equalized the score at 1-1 in the 26th minute with a well-placed right-footed shot from the center of the box.

RC Lens regained the lead when Przemyslaw Frankowski successfully converted a penalty in the 52nd minute.

Despite Lyon's efforts, including Jake O'Brien securing a brace with a right-footed shot in the 72nd minute, Lens responded promptly. Przemyslaw Frankowski sealed the victory with a goal in the 74th minute.

Ernest Nuamah's impactful performance and crucial assist provided a silver lining for Lyon despite the defeat.

Currently positioned at the bottom of the league table with seven points after 13 games, Lyon looks to regroup and stage a comeback in the upcoming fixtures.