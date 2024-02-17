3 hours ago

Ghanaian international Ernest Nuamah delivered a standout performance on Friday night, playing a pivotal role in Olympique Lyon's victory over OGC Nice in the French Ligue 1.

Nuamah, renowned for his skills as a winger, earned his spot in the starting lineup for Lyon in the home fixture held at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

In the intense Round 22 encounter of the ongoing Ligue 1 campaign, Nuamah showcased his playmaking prowess by providing the decisive assist for the sole goal of the match, which came in the 22nd minute.

It was Nuamah's perfectly executed pass that set up Orel Mangala to find the back of the net, granting Lyon the lead to carry into the halftime interval.

Despite OGC Nice's determined efforts in the second half, Lyon's defense held firm, denying their opponents an equalizer and securing a narrow victory at the end of the 90 minutes.

Throughout the match, Nuamah remained on the pitch for 79 minutes before being substituted by Rayan Cherki, making a significant contribution to his team's performance.

During the current season, the Black Stars winger has featured in 18 matches for Olympique Lyon, demonstrating his versatility and skill on the field.

In this period, he has scored one goal and provided two assists, underlining his influence on the team's attacking prowess and overall gameplay.