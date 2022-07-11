2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Ernest Ohemeng has joined lower-tier Spanish side Villanovense for the 2022/2023 season.

The 26-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the fourth-tier Spanish side after playing for SD Tarazona last season.

"He is a skilled and vertical winger who can play on both wings and has an extensive team history," Villanovense said about Ernest Ohemeng.

Before signing for Tarazona he also went through Salamanca CF. This past season he played 33 games scoring 3 goals with the Aragonese team.

After signing his contract Ohemeng had this to say: "New challenge. Thank you, Villanovense, for this opportunity and the trust you have placed in me. I will humbly work hard and help the team achieve the goals that lie ahead," said the player after making his signing known.

Ohemeng has even passed through the Portuguese First Division with Rio Ave FC and Moreirense, in addition to the Smartbank League playing 11 games with CD Mirandés and the Portuguese Second Division with Arouca and Coimbra.