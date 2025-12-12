1 hour ago

Ernest Poku, the 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen attacker, has reaffirmed his strong ties to Ghana, revealing that he speaks Twi, enjoys Ghanaian food and music, and proudly embraces his heritage despite growing up in the Netherlands.

Born in Hamburg, Germany to Ghanaian parents, Poku has represented the Dutch youth national teams at U16, U19, and U21 levels, but remains eligible to switch allegiance to the Black Stars.

Poku on His Ghanaian Identity

“Yes, of course, I love the food, I love the music. My parents are also from Ghana, so I can speak Ghana [Ghanaian language].”

His comments came after Leverkusen’s clash with Newcastle United, underscoring his cultural connection to Ghana even as his football career has flourished in Europe.

Favourite African Artistes

Poku also revealed his taste in African music, naming Shatta Wale among his favourites, alongside Nigerian stars Burna Boy and Davido:

“Burna Boy is good, Davido is good, Shatta Wale is also good, so yeah, I think them.”

Career Snapshot



Youth International:

Netherlands U16 (2020, 2 caps)

Netherlands U19 (2022, scored vs Ukraine)

Elevated to U21 squad



Club Career:



Scored 15 goals for AZ youth team before promotion.



Joined Leverkusen in summer 2025 for €10m + €2m add-ons, signing a five-year deal.



Current season: 25 appearances, 5 goals, 6 assists across competitions.



For Ghana: Poku’s openness to his roots and eligibility make him a potential Black Stars target ahead of the 2026 World Cup.



For Leverkusen: His versatility and productivity have already made him a key squad member.



For fans: His embrace of Ghanaian culture — from Twi to Shatta Wale — strengthens his connection to the diaspora.

Poku’s story reflects the growing influence of diaspora talents who balance European football careers with deep cultural ties to Ghana. His next international decision could shape both his career and Ghana’s attacking options in North America.