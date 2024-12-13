3 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Ernest Poku delivered a standout performance in AZ Alkmaar's 2-2 draw against PFC Ludogorets Razgrad in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The 20-year-old played a crucial role in both of AZ's goals, contributing with two assists during his 78-minute appearance at the Huvepharma Arena.

Poku set up Ruben van Bommel for the opening goal in the 13th minute with a perfectly weighted pass that cut through Ludogorets' defense.

Just six minutes later, Poku again provided a brilliant assist, this time setting up Seiya Maikuma to double the lead for the Dutch side.

Despite a dominant first half from AZ, Ludogorets mounted a strong comeback in the second half.

Ivaylo Chochev pulled one back for the Bulgarians in the 61st minute, and Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah equalized just two minutes later, bringing the game to a 2-2 draw.

In addition to Poku’s impressive showing, Dutch-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro made several crucial saves to keep AZ in the match, while Ibrahim Sadiq remained an unused substitute.

Poku’s two assists bring his tally to three in 10 appearances across all competitions this season, further emphasizing his growing importance to AZ Alkmaar’s attacking play.

The result keeps AZ in contention for the knockout stages as they prepare for their final group stage fixture.