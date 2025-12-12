Ernest Poku, the 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward, has revealed he will consult his parents and agent before making a final decision on his international future.
Despite representing the Netherlands at youth levels — U16, U19, and U21 — Poku remains eligible to play for Ghana, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming large.
Poku’s Words
“We have to see, I don’t know yet. I didn’t get a call or something, so I don’t know. I don’t know, we’ll see then, because obviously I have to talk with my parents about it, with my agent about it. So, I don’t know.”
Career Snapshot
- Youth Career:
- Netherlands U16 (2020, 2 caps)
- Netherlands U19 (2022, scored vs Ukraine)
- Later elevated to U21 squad
- Club Career:
- Scored 15 goals for AZ youth team before promotion to the first team.
- Joined Leverkusen in summer 2025 for €10m + €2m add-ons, signing a five-year deal.
- Current season: 25 appearances, 5 goals, 6 assists across competitions.
Significance
- For Ghana: Poku’s pace and creativity could bolster the Black Stars’ attack ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
- For the Netherlands: He remains part of their youth setup, but senior call-ups have yet to materialize.
- For Poku: The decision will shape his career trajectory, balancing family heritage with professional opportunity.
Ghana’s World Cup Group L Fixtures
- June 17, Toronto – vs Panama
- June 23, Boston – vs England
- June 27, Philadelphia – vs Croatia
Poku’s deliberation reflects the growing number of dual-national talents weighing their options, with both Ghana and the Netherlands monitoring his progress closely. His choice could add intrigue to Ghana’s campaign in North America.
