Ernest Poku, the 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward, has revealed he will consult his parents and agent before making a final decision on his international future.

Despite representing the Netherlands at youth levels — U16, U19, and U21 — Poku remains eligible to play for Ghana, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming large.

Poku’s Words

“We have to see, I don’t know yet. I didn’t get a call or something, so I don’t know. I don’t know, we’ll see then, because obviously I have to talk with my parents about it, with my agent about it. So, I don’t know.”

Career Snapshot



Youth Career:

Netherlands U16 (2020, 2 caps)

Netherlands U19 (2022, scored vs Ukraine)

Later elevated to U21 squad



Club Career:



Scored 15 goals for AZ youth team before promotion to the first team.



Joined Leverkusen in summer 2025 for €10m + €2m add-ons, signing a five-year deal.



Current season: 25 appearances, 5 goals, 6 assists across competitions.

Significance



For Ghana: Poku’s pace and creativity could bolster the Black Stars’ attack ahead of the 2026 World Cup.



For the Netherlands: He remains part of their youth setup, but senior call-ups have yet to materialize.



For Poku: The decision will shape his career trajectory, balancing family heritage with professional opportunity.

Ghana’s World Cup Group L Fixtures



June 17, Toronto – vs Panama



June 23, Boston – vs England



June 27, Philadelphia – vs Croatia

Poku’s deliberation reflects the growing number of dual-national talents weighing their options, with both Ghana and the Netherlands monitoring his progress closely. His choice could add intrigue to Ghana’s campaign in North America.