Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak has been linked with a move for German tactician Ernst Middendorp.

The capital-based side recently sacked their head coach Samuel Boadu after a string of poor results at the start of the season.

Hearts after sacking coach Samuel Boadu named youth team coach Samuel Nii Noi as the caretaker coach to be assisted by veteran goalkeeper Ben Mensah but have on Sunday evening announced former Liberty Professionals head coach David Ocloo as their assistant coach who will take charge of the team till a substantive coach is appointed.

Middendorp is not new to Ghana as he has in the past coached Asante Kotoko from 1999-2002 and Hearts in 2004

Accra Hearts of Oak has named former Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo as their new assistant head coach but is still on the lookout for a substantive coach.

The German who has in recent years been coaching in South Africa could be set for the Hearts hot seat for a second time.