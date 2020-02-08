3 hours ago

Soul legend Erykah Badu previously revealed to ‘InStyle’ that she was launching her own online store, Badu World Market, where various types of merchandise would be up for grabs.

Ahead of the store’s February 20 launch, Badu shared that she’s working on one unique item that’s sure to pique buyers’ interest: a special perfume.

But not just any perfume — one with a fragrance that smells like her vagina.

In addition to clothing, apothecary goods and traditional music merch, the Dallas-bred neo soulstress told 10 Magazine that she plans to release the scent via the new online shopping venture.

Similarly, Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow also dropped her own vagina-scented $75 candle on her Goop storefront in January. However, Badu’s inspiration for the fragrance hits closer to home.

“There’s an urban legend that my p**sy changes men,” she said. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

As such, the incense is named Badu’s P**sy as an “olfactory tribute to what Badu calls her ‘superpower,’ the publication wrote, although they noted that the four-time Grammy winner had “stopped wearing anything down there a while back.”

The scent will be imbued with her very own essence, and Erykah gave the most Erykah response as to how she’s making that happen.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” she described the process. “Even the ash is part of it.”

When asked if the process felt personal, Erykah responded. Yeah, man!” She added, “the people deserve it!

”And there you have it, ladies and gentleman! Valentine’s Day is around the corner after all.

Check out some reactions to Erykah Badu’s perfume below:

Source: myjoyonline