50 minutes ago

In a bid to vindicate himself, former manager and ex-boyfriend of eShun has denied all the allegations levelled against him by the musician.

According to Stephen Mensah, though he is deeply concerned about his brutally battered public image and reputation, he is not ready to publicly engage eShun in a battle of words neither is he ready to tell his side of the story.

He said doing so would only lead to more damning consequences on eShun’s brand, which he has heavily invested in over the past years.

However, he maintains that there is no iota of truth in all eShun said about him so far.

Speaking in an interview with Hello FM, Stephen Mensah said, “I’m deeply worried about what is going on and what Eshun said about me, because what she said has dented my reputation, there’s no truth in all that, it’s not true but I won’t put forth any explanations that will disgrace her. I won’t do that because that would invariably mean that I’m destroying everything I invested in.”

In spite of all the drama surrounding their botched relationship, Stephen Mensah said he still has faith in eShun’s brand and hopes Ghanaians continue to support her.

To him, his ex-girlfriend and former artiste is heavily talented and deserves all the support there is to thrive in the entertainment industry.

“I still have faith and believe strongly in Eshun’s brand but I’m deeply disturbed about everything she said about me but we all have to support Eshun. She’s a very good artiste.”