The need to set up a dedicated fund for epidemics took centre stage at a forum in Accra to collate input into the 2022 budget statement and economic policy.

Proponents said the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had made such a fund more relevant, hence the need for the government to prioritise the establishment of an epidemic fund.

The Deputy Country Manager of SEND Ghana, an NGO, Dr Emmanuel Ayifah, suggested that metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) commit a proportion of the their common fund to epidemic management to guarantee adequate and sustainable financing of the sector.

“Some districts complain of lack of simple refrigerators to keep medicines or vaccines at the required temperature for immunisation. This requires money to do, and that is why we are making a case for a specific allocation to epidemics,” he added.

Citizens forum

Since 2015, SEND Ghana has been organising the citizens’ input into the budget statement and economic policy.

The forum, held in Accra on June 10, 2021, focused on health, particularly issues on epidemic preparedness, immunisation and general health.

The Public Financial Management Act 2016, Section 21 (A) enjoins the Minister of Finance to involve all stakeholders during budget preparations.

Dr Ayifah said the organisation took inspiration from the above Act to engage the people on issues such as health, education and agriculture to solicit their input into the budget.

He said a similar forum would be organised for the northern sector of the country.

Significance

The Country Coordinator for the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Mr Stephen Atasige, emphasised the need for dedicated funding for epidemics in the country.

He said over the years, not much had been done to fund epidemic preparedness, despite the Abuja Declaration, which enjoins nations that have acceded to it to invest at least 15 per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) or budgetary allocation to health.

According to him, epidemics affected populations when they were not detected early and when responses to them were also not effective enough.

“We have fallen far short of that for too long. Epidemic preparedness, as we see, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, has shown that we need to be proactive by dedicating funds to epidemic preparedness, so that we do not face the shocks that come with it,” he added.

Some of the participants who spoke with the Daily Graphic lauded the NGO for the initiative.

A representative from the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, Nene Djase Teye Agblou Huahuadjan VI, said the threat of epidemics should be the concern of all and mentioned the lack of adequate infrastructure, equipment and qualified personnel to handle epidemics as some of the challenges.

“Now we have elaborated on some of the problems; we know that through this forum, they will reach the ministries concerned for solutions,” he said.

Source: graphic.com.gh