4 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency Enoch Teye Mensah has won the slot to be the representative of the Greater Accra Region on the Council of State.



A long-time Youth and Sports Minister in the 90s, ET Mensah, polled 58 out of 58 votes to win the elections on Friday, February 12.

He beat two other contenders to win the elections, held across the country in accordance with Paragraph (C) of Clause 2 of Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution.

Before the elections, Nii Kotei Dzani, who had represented the Region in the last Council, withdrew from the race.

Charles Andrew Parker-Allotey also had to withdraw “due to reasons beyond his control”.

Therefore, ET Mensah was left with Michael Kofi Mensah and John Mantse Akwetey to contend with.

The founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) filed his maiden nomination to contest the Council of State elections in 2017 but had to withdraw in the last-minute.

He stated in an interview with TV3 on Wednesday that he had studied the situation then and had to take that decision.

“I studied the situation and I studied the atmosphere. Even though my supporters were urging me, I surprised them. That’s why I dropped my resignation.

“This time around they can be sure that I will be in throughout to the end and I believe that by the grace of the almighty I will prevail.”

Meanwhile, retired teacher Adam Zakaria has beaten former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Chairman to represent the Savannah Region on the Council, for the next four years.