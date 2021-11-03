32 minutes ago

Head coach of Walias of Ethiopia, Wubetu Abate has named a 26 man squad for the final two matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Ethiopia will host Ghana on the 11th of November before playing against Zimbabwe in their last game three days later away from home.

The Walias would want to exact revenge when the Black Stars arrive at the Orlando Pirates Stadium - South Africa where the Ethiopians have adopted as their home game against Ghana after losing the reverse fixture 1-0.

Below is the 26-man squad:

Goalkeepers:

Tekelemariam Shanko

Fasil Gebremichael

Frew Getahun

Defenders:

Remedan Yesuf (LB)

Desta yohaness(LB)

Asrat Tunjo(RB)

Ahemed Reshid (RB)

Yared Bayeh (CB)

Aschalew Tamene(CB)

Menaf Awel(CB)

Megnot Debebe(CB)

Midfielders:

Amanuel Yohaness

Shimeles Bekele

Habetamu Tekeste

Surafel Dagnachew

Mesud Mohammad

Hayeder Sherefa

Frew Solomon

Bezabeh Meleyu

Forwards:

Abubakar Naser

Getaneh kebede

Abel yalew

Amanuel G/Michael

Mesfin Tafesse

Dawa Hotessa

Shemeket Gugessa