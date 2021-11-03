Head coach of Walias of Ethiopia, Wubetu Abate has named a 26 man squad for the final two matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier.
Ethiopia will host Ghana on the 11th of November before playing against Zimbabwe in their last game three days later away from home.
The Walias would want to exact revenge when the Black Stars arrive at the Orlando Pirates Stadium - South Africa where the Ethiopians have adopted as their home game against Ghana after losing the reverse fixture 1-0.
Below is the 26-man squad:
Goalkeepers:
Tekelemariam Shanko
Fasil Gebremichael
Frew Getahun
Defenders:
Remedan Yesuf (LB)
Desta yohaness(LB)
Asrat Tunjo(RB)
Ahemed Reshid (RB)
Yared Bayeh (CB)
Aschalew Tamene(CB)
Menaf Awel(CB)
Megnot Debebe(CB)
Midfielders:
Amanuel Yohaness
Shimeles Bekele
Habetamu Tekeste
Surafel Dagnachew
Mesud Mohammad
Hayeder Sherefa
Frew Solomon
Bezabeh Meleyu
Forwards:
Abubakar Naser
Getaneh kebede
Abel yalew
Amanuel G/Michael
Mesfin Tafesse
Dawa Hotessa
Shemeket Gugessa
