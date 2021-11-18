3 hours ago

VANNES, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: Referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe reacts next to Selma Bacha of France during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 group A match between France and New Zealand at Stade de la Rabine on August 8, 2018 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lidya Tafesse Abebe from Ethiopia has been appointed for the final TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League final between Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

The 41-year old FIFA referee will be assisted by Queency Clodia Victorie from Mauritius (Assistant Referee I), Mimisen Agatha Iyorhe from Nigeria (Assistant Referee II) and Shahenda Saad Saad Ali Elmaghrabi from Egypt (Fourth Official) and Lidwine Pelagie Rakotozafinoro from Madagascar (Reserve Assistant Referee).

Uganda’s Aisha Nalule will work as the Match Commissioner while Tempa N'dah Francois from Benin acts as Referee Assessor.

Other officials appointed for the match include:

Kelly Athanasie Mukandanga - General Coordinator - Rwanda

Natogoma Clementine Toure - Technical Study Group - Côte D'Ivoire

Yvonne Namai Mukabana - Marketing Officer - Kenya

Inas Mazhar - Media Officer - Egypt

Zakarihya Diabate - Security Officer - Côte D'Ivoire

Bouchra Karboubi - Video Assistant Referee - Morocco

Fatiha Jermoumi - Assistant VAR - Morocco

Zakia Bartegi - Doping Control - Tunisia

Samira Naa Korkoi Ghartey - Assistant General Coordinator – Ghana

Ghanaian and West Africa Zone B Champions Hasaacas Ladies will lock horns with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the competition at the 30- June stadium in Cairo. The match is scheduled for 19H00 kick off on Friday, November 19, 2021.