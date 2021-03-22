2 hours ago

Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Tessema Weyesa has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to handle Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa.

The 40-year-old FIFA referee will be assisted by compatriots, Kindie Mussie (Assistant I), Temesgin Samuel Atango (Assistant II) and Biruk Yemanebirhan Kassaun (Fourth Referee).

Mohau John Sentso from Lesotho will serve as the Match Commissioner.

Titus Haimbili Kunamuene from Namibia has also been appointed as General Coordinator with Joshua Robert Knipp to serve as Assistant General Coordinator. Hergi Diebo from South Africa will work as COVID-19 Officer.

Thursday's game is the penultimate of the qualifiers as the two teams seek to grab one of the AFCON tickets in group C.

South Africa will host Ghana in a Group C encounter at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Ghana leads the Group with 9 points and is in search of a favorable result to be in pole position of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.