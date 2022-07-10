6 hours ago

Two Ghanaian players have been released from Tunisian giants Etoile Sportive du Sahel after their underwhelming displays for the team.

The duo are Abraham Wayo and Stanley Ampaw Aniagyei who have been sent packing after just one season with the Tunisian side.

Etoile Sportive du Sahel has terminated the contracts of the two players after a below-par performance from the two players since joining the club.

The Tunisian side has fully paid Ampaw all his entitlements but compatriot Abraham Wayo has threatened to head to FIFA if the club does not give him all his entitlements.

Ampaw joined the Tunisian side on a season-long loan deal from Liberty Professionals and the central midfielder made just six appearances for the North African side.

Wayo who starred in the Ghana Premier League in the 2020/2021 season also joined the Tunisian side from Liberty Professionals on loan and only made five appearances in all competitions.

They duo are expected in Ghana in the coming days after their failed stint in North Africa.

Liberty was relegated in the 2020/2021 season and was in contention for promotion from Division One but Kotoku Royals beat them to the sole slot in zone 3.