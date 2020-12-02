1 hour ago

With few days left to the presidential and parliamentary elections, the Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Ghana, Javier Nart, travels this week to Takoradi, Cape Coast and Kumasi to follow the final preparations for the 7 December presidential and parliamentary elections.

During his visit, Mr Nart will meet key interlocutors including election officials, candidates, police, traditional leaders and the media.

“I am looking forward to meeting important stakeholders in the regions to hear from them how preparations are going in the run-up to the elections, and to get their views on the electoral process,” Mr Nart said today at the start of his second visit to the country.

Also today EU EOM observers are following the Special Voting process taking place across the country. The EOM has been in the country since 30 October. Its mandate is to analyse all aspects of the electoral process across Ghana’s 16 regions. On election day, the EU EOM will deploy over 80 observers to follow polling, counting and collation procedures.

“EU observers are impartial and independent. They do not interfere in the process at any stage”, Mr. Nart emphasised.

The EU EOM will present its preliminary findings at a press conference on 9 December, two days after election day. A more comprehensive final report will be published later, including recommendations for future elections.