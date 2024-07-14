2 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Eugene Amankwah has officially secured a permanent place on Aalborg BK’s (AaB) first team roster following an impressive preseason performance.

The 19-year-old's standout displays have earned him a promotion from the AaB Academy, just 11 months after joining.

Amankwah has been training with the first team as part of a transitional group and showcased his versatility by effectively playing on both the left and right sides of defense during preseason preparations.

His talent has not gone unnoticed, as he has already earned five international caps for the Ghanaian national team.

AaB's sporting director, James Gow, praised Amankwah's development, stating, "Both Amar and Eugene are developing well, and during our preseason, both players have taken their chance and shown they have the ability and mentality to compete at this level.

Therefore, it is natural for them to take the next step now."

Amankwah will don the number 35 jersey for AaB and has signed a contract extending until 2028.

This promotion underscores AaB’s commitment to nurturing young talent, with nine of the 23 first-team players emerging from the club's youth development system.