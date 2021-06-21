1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Eugene Ansah has completed a transfer move to Hapoel Be'ersheva from Hapoel Raanana in the Israeli Premier League for an undisclosed fee.

Ansah who was on loan at Irony Kiryat Shmona has a successful stint in the Israeli top-flight convincing Hapoel Be'ersheva to make the move.

The tricky winger has penned a three year contract with his new club after agreeing personal terms and passing a medical examination on Monday 21st June, 2021.

He will be playing in the UEFA Conference League next season as his new side qualified for Europe's novel competition

Ansah made 35 appearances across all competitions in the 2020/2021 season scoring ten goals while providing three assists.