1 hour ago

Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, has filed his nomination to contest the Awutu Senya West Constituency NPP parliamentary seat.

He is confident of winning the primaries by a large margin and believes he stands out among the other candidates.

Arhin is the second person to file his nomination for the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

As an indigene of Awutu Senya West, he has been active in the constituency for many years, even while working at the Presidency.

He is confident that he will win the two-man contest between him and Amos Opei Okai, the other candidate who filed earlier, and is expecting a victory by a margin of at least 95%.

Speaking to Citi News after submitting his nomination form, Arhin, described himself as a man with strong capabilities who is poised to win back the Awutu Senya West parliamentary seat after the NPP’s defeat in 2020.

He is counting on the developmental works he lobbied for the constituency to convince voters to ensure the NPP’s victory in the upcoming elections.

He is therefore calling on supporters of his contender to run a clean campaign devoid of divisive messages to ensure that the party surges to the 2024 elections with a united front.

Source: citifmonline