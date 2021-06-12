15 minutes ago

Denmark star Christian Eriksen has been taken to hospital and is now awake and talking after collapsing during his side’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday in Copehagen.

The Inter Milan midfielder went down off the ball shortly before half-time in the match and players on both teams immediately signalled for medical attention.

The rest of the Denmark team formed a protective barrier around their teammate to shield him from view as medical staff appeared to perform CPR procedures.

Many were in tears, with English referee Anthony Taylor halting the game as cameras cut away. The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment.

After being treated on the pitch for around 10 minutes, with CPR also being performed, Eriksen was stretchered off the pitch and appeared to be conscious while fans gave him a loud ovation.

The game which was stopped due to the medical emergency has been restarted on the two team's request and its currently 1-0 in favour of Finland.