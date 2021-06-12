3 hours ago

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship game against Finland.

Eriksen fell to the ground near the sideline late in the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His teammates formed a shielding wall around him to give him privacy as the medics treated him.

Medics rushed to the aid of Christian Eriksen after the Denmark midfielder collapsed to the ground during the European Championship match with Finland.

There were distressing scenes inside the ground in Copenhagen, as the Danish players stood by the side of their attacking midfielder.

Doctors then began to carry out CPR in a bid to resuscitate Eriksen.

Eriksen's wife Sabrina then came down onto the touchline and was consoled by Simon Kjaer and Schmeichel.

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand walked across to the other side of the field where Eriksen was being treated before returning to speak with Finland boss Markku Kanerva.

The Finland players then let the field as referee Anthony Taylor also guided the officials off the pitch.

The BBC studio was left speechless as Gary Lineker, Cesc Fabregas, Alex Scott and Micah Richards sent their well wishes to Eriksen.

The game between Denmark and Finland has been called off for medical emergency as the whole world of football pray for him.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Ekrisen and his family. Hopes he pulls through.