He slipped away from the firm grasp of Ghana despite the Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor doing everything possible to get him switch from the country of his birth to the country of his parents.

19 year old Jeremy Doku on Friday night gave glimpses of what he can do as he shone for the Red Devils despite their elimination at the Euro 2020 tournament against Italy in the quarter finals clash.

Not only did he dazzle but he also went into the record books as the youngest player to feature for Belgium at the knock out stage of a major tournament.

The Belgian winger won the penalty which was converted by Romelu Lukaku on the stroke of the first half in their 2-1 loss to Italy and was a constant threat down the left flank.

He smashed the record that was previously held by Liverpool striker Divorck Origi at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

