2 hours ago

German youth international with Ghanaian descent Ansgar Knauff scored the fastest goal of the UEFA Europa League semi final clash against West Ham.

Ansgar Knauff got his head onto the end of a wonderful cross from Rafael Santos Borre to put Eintracht ahead after just 49 seconds.

It was the Eagles’ fastest ever goal in the Europa League, and mimicked the quick start they had at the Nou Camp en route to the semi-finals (though Knauff waited until the seventh minute to open the scoring then).

The Ghana target has 52 touches, won 4 duels, won 4 clearances, 4x possession, won 3 final third entries, made 3 crosses, 3 tackles, 2 shots, 1 shot on target and scored 1 goal.

The Hammers did recover through Michail Antonio's 11th goal of the season - and his first in the Europa League since September - as he bundled home Kurt Zouma's nod down at the far post.

It was Frankfurt who got the winner when Daichi Kamada tapped home after Djibril Sow's low shot was turned into his path.

Until the dramatic finale, a Bowen shot that flicked off the outside of a post and Said Benrahma's dipping second-half effort that flashed narrowly wide were West Ham's most dangerous efforts.

It was a disappointing outcome for David Moyes' men, although having performed brilliantly in Lyon to reach the last four, they do have hope when they travel to Frankfurt for the return.

The German youth International who is on loan from Borussia Dortmund has now scored two goals in the Europa League against Barcelona and West Ham and made 5 appearances.