13 hours ago

Millions of fully vaccinated people in India and Africa could face challenges traveling to Europe under the EU’s new vaccine passport scheme, scheduled to take effect on July 1.

That’s despite the fact that they’ll have taken a vaccine that, on the face of it, is already authorized in the EU, as well as by the UK and the World Health Organization.

The problem? The EU is making a distinction between one brand of the AstraZeneca jab, named Vaxzevria, and its identical, but Indian-made version Covishield. The latter, manufactured under license by India’s Serum Institute, is not one of the vaccines listed for the EU’s new digital travel pass.

India has administered nearly 300 million doses of Covishield, while the global, multi-agency Covax program that serves many African countries managed to get hold of about 30 million jabs before supply issues led to restrictions. The move could also exclude travelers from other countries that make local versions of the AstraZeneca vaccine, such as South Korea.

Serum is applying for emergency authorization, BBC News reports. But unless the EU changes its rules, a lot of people could face friction at its borders even when they begin to relax restrictions for non-EU arrivals. More friction than usual, anyway.

What is the EU Covid-19 vaccine passport?

From July 1, all EU residents can use paper or digital documentation—called the EU Digital COVID Certificate—to enter the bloc, or travel without restrictions inside its borders. The certificate proves that the traveler has been vaccinated against Covid-19, received a negative test result, or recovered from the disease. It is free of charge, available in both English and all EU languages, and has a QR code.