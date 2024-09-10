32 minutes ago

Thomas Partey, the Ghanaian midfielder, is attracting significant interest from top European clubs as he enters the final year of his contract with Arsenal, according to multiple reports.

Partey, who joined Arsenal in 2020 from Atletico Madrid with a high reputation as a world-class midfielder developed under Diego Simeone, has faced challenges maintaining consistency and rhythm due to persistent injuries.

Over the past four seasons, the 31-year-old has missed 80 games for both club and country due to ten different injuries, which has impacted his ability to make a lasting impact at the Emirates.

While Partey has shown glimpses of brilliance and has had moments of magic under Mikel Arteta, his recurring injuries have undoubtedly affected his legacy at Arsenal.

Following a lengthy absence due to a hamstring injury last season, there was speculation that Arsenal might consider selling Partey during the summer transfer window.

However, no concrete offers materialized, and the midfielder remained with the club.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, Arsenal now face the risk of losing Partey on a free transfer.

Reports suggest that Juventus is prepared to offer him a three-year contract if he decides against extending his stay in north London.

Additionally, Barcelona is closely monitoring the situation, while Atletico Madrid could be interested in bringing the Ghanaian back to Spain for a reunion.

Partey has been a key figure for Arsenal in the early stages of the current season, starting and completing all three of the Gunners' opening Premier League matches.

There is also long-standing interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, including Al Hilal and Al Ahli, who are reportedly still considering making a move for the midfielder.