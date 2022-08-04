3 hours ago

A 37-year-old Evangelist, Frederick Darko is in the grips of the Ofaakor police for allegedly sodomizing a 15-year-old boy at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District in the central region.

The accused was remanded in police custody when he appeared before the Ofaakor Circuit Court in the Awutu Senya East Municipality, presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko, to allow for further investigations.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

According to the facts presented in Court, Darko, a self-styled evangelist traditionally adopted the 15-year-old boy two years ago under the guise of spiritually cleansing him but kept sodomizing him and threatened him with death if he ever disclosed it to anyone.

He had told the boy's mother that a woman spiritually took his luck when he was a child and so needed to be cleansed spiritually to restore his glory.

The victim later experienced severe illness and pain in the waist and anus and opened up and narrated his ordeal to his mother when she persistently questioned him over complainants he made to her about the pains, the court heard.